Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: Panic in BJP camp after sensing defeat in phase 1, claims Mamata

Addressing a rally in Raiganj, Banerjee described the controversy surrounding Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexual abuse, as a pre-planned ploy by the BJP

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

File image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Raiganj
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the BJP is in panic mode after sensing defeat in the first phase of polling last week and asserted that the rout of the saffron camp across the country is imminent.
Addressing a rally in Raiganj, Banerjee described the controversy surrounding Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexual abuse, as a "pre-planned ploy" by the BJP to malign the state government at a time when the Lok Sabha polls are underway.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Fear and panic have gripped the BJP. After the first phase of polling in nearly 100 seats across the country, they have sensed defeat. That is why they are making baseless statements. The rout of the saffron camp is only a matter of time," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee BJP Lok Sabha elections West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAP SSC 10th Result 2024 OutFinancial Services Share PriceReliance Q4 PreviewIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon