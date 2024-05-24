Business Standard
LS polls: SC refuses to issue EC direction to upload voter turnout data

he bench said it would be difficult for the poll panel to mobilise manpower for uploading the voter turnout data on its website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday refused an NGO's plea to issue the Election Commission directions to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website during the Lok Sabha polls, saying it would be difficult for the poll panel to to mobilise manpower.
A vacation bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma said it cannot issue any such directions at the moment as five phases of polling have concluded and two remain.
The top court adjourned the interlocutory application filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) to be listed before the regular bench after the elections and pointed out that prima facie it appears the prayers in the application are similar to the main petition pending since 2019 on the issue.
The bench said it would be difficult for the poll panel to mobilise manpower for uploading the voter turnout data on its website.
Granting any relief in IA will amount to granting relief in the main petition which is pending, the bench said.
 
On May 17, the top court had sought within a week a response from the Election Commission on the NGO's plea seeking a direction to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of the conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
The ADR has filed an interim application in its 2019 PIL seeking directions to the poll panel that "scanned legible copies of Form 17C Part-I (Account of Votes Recorded)" of all polling stations be uploaded immediately after the polls.

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Supreme Court Election Commission voting

