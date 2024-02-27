Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

More than 10,000 people have applied for BJD tickets for LS, Assembly polls

The BJD leader claimed that the people of Odisha have already made up their minds to install Naveen Patnaik as the chief minister for the sixth consecutive time

Naveen Patnaik

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 10,000 people have applied for Biju Janata Dal (BJD) tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha and the Odisha Assembly elections which will be held simultaneously, a senior party leader said.
The Odisha Assembly has a strength of 147 MLAs while there are 21 Lok Sabha MP seats in the state.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"More than 10,000 people, including many professionals, have applied for party tickets for the coming polls", BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das said in a post on X.
"We strongly believe that BJD is moving towards a historic victory in this election with the blessings of 4.5 crore people of Odisha", Das said.
The BJD leader claimed that the people of Odisha have already made up their minds to install Naveen Patnaik as the chief minister for the sixth consecutive time.
"The BJD is all set to register a massive victory in the upcoming elections", Das claimed.
The BJD leader claimed that all the national-level survey reports in recent years have found Naveen Patnaik as the number one Chief Minister of the country.
Das said the regional party has won more than 52 per cent of the votes in the 2022 panchayat elections.
"There should be no doubt that the BJD is the number one political party in the state", he said, claiming that Patnaik is the tallest leader in the state.
BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said "Many people have applied for the party tickets. But the candidates will be selected on the basis of winning ability, loyalty to the party and some other parameters."

Odisha BJP vice-president Lekhashree Samantasinghar ridiculed 10,000 applications for BJD tickets and said, "Many people may appear for examination, but some selected few get first class. Similar is the situation. BJP candidates will crack the 2024 examination."

Congress Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar claimed that there is a lot of "resentment" in the BJD and many senior leaders are in contact with us. They may join Congress soon, he said.

Also Read

Five-time MLA, former BJD minister Balabhadra Majhi joins Congress

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP fields Vaishnaw from Odisha; BJD extends support

BJP's plea against BJD for using symbol to promote welfare schemes declined

Odisha CM Patnaik chairs state executive meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls

BJD starts 'master trainer' programme ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

AAP's Political Affairs Committee to meet to discuss LS poll candidates

2024 Lok Sabha playbook: BJP may field new faces to beat anti-incumbency

Our third term will begin in June: Modi exudes confidence ahead of LS polls

CPI announces LS poll candidates in Kerala, Annie to contest from Wayanad

BJP hints at ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's induction after his wife's switch

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattnayak said as many as 3,000 people including some professionals have also applied for Congress tickets in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJD Lok Sabha elections biju janata dal Odisha government Janata Dal Naveen Pattnaik

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCORERajya Sabha polls LIVEArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon