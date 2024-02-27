Sensex (    %)
                        
Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar to contest LS polls, says Pralhad Joshi

It has not been decided yet as to where they will contest from, he added

Press Trust of India Hubballi (Karnataka)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
However, it has not been decided yet as to where they will contest from, he added.
"It is appearing in the media. More or less it is final that they (Nirmala Sitharaman and Jaishankar) will contest the Lok Sabha elections. It has not been decided yet from where they will fight, whether it is in Karnataka or some other state," Joshi, who holds the Coal and Mines portfolio, told reporters here on Monday.
To a question whether it will be Bengaluru, Joshi said, "How can I answer when nothing has been finalised?"

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar are Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka and Gujarat respectively.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

