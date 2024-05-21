Business Standard
Odisha lost 25 years of development under 25-year BJD rule: Shah

Shah, addressing a poll rally at Nayagarh, also sought clarification from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the missing keys of Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar

Union Minister Amit Shah addresses a campaign meeting in support of party's south Delhi candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, in New Delhi, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nayagarh (Odisha)
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Odisha lost 25 years of development under the 25-year BJD rule in the state, during which various sectors like healthcare, education and infrastructure got derailed.
Shah, addressing a poll rally at Nayagarh, also sought clarification from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the missing keys of Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar.
Odisha is the most prosperous state in the country, but people of the state are poor. If you want to get rid of this, you need to vote for (Narendra) Modi ji and make him the PM again. You gave Naveen babu 25 years, but the state lost 25 years of development, he said at the public meeting.
 
Odisha's healthcare, education system and infrastructure got derailed under the BJD rule; only PM Modi can bring these back on track, he asserted.
Shah also said after coming to power, the BJP government will punish those responsible for the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar.
I want to ask Naveen babu, where are the keys of the Ratna Bhandar and why he has not made public the judicial commission report (on the missing keys)? the home minister said.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

