Modi 'Jhoothon Ka Sardar', says Congress chief Kharge at Haryana rally

He said the Congress is fighting against the ideology of RSS -- a Hindu right body and the ideological parent of the BJP

Maharajganj: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting, in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Jagadhari (Haryana)
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Jhoothon Ka Sardar' and claimed that the BJP wanted to end democracy.
Addressing his first rally in Haryana, Kharge said people are fed up with the BJP.
"There are a few people who say 'Modi, Modi'. He is a 'jhoothon ka sardar' (King of liars). Still you say 'Modi Modi'. I do not want to abuse anyone and I am not against Modi. But I am certainly against Modi's ideology and am fighting against it," Kharge said in the state's Jagadhri city.
He said the Congress is fighting against the ideology of RSS -- a Hindu right body and the ideological parent of the BJP.
"You are snatching the Constitution and we are fighting against it. You want to end democracy and we are fighting it," Kharge said.
"Modi ji, you feel that you are smart. People of this country are smarter than you. People are fighting against you," he added.
Kharge said the current fight is between the people and Modi, and the people and the BJP. "Because, people are fed up with them."

On the PM, Kharge said he had promised Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account, 2 crore jobs every year, and doubling of farmers' income.
"Is he a liar or a good person.... What is wrong if I call such a prime minister 'Jhoothon Ka Sardar,'" he asked the gathering.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

