PM Modi to hold road show in Varanasi on May 13 before nomination filing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be filing his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14 and before filling his nomination papers, he will hold a road show in his parliamentary constituency on May 13.

Before starting the roadshow, PM Modi will first pay tribute to the Madan Mohan Malviya statue at the main gate of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Lanka.

The roadshow will go until Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

The high-voltage roadshow is likely to see the participation of lakhs of workers from the party.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the PM's roadshow. In the Lok Sabha management committee meeting held in Varanasi, regional president Dilip Patel said that PM Modi's roadshow will start by garlanding the Malviya statue in Lanka.

"It will go to the Vishwanath Corridor via Assi, Sonarpura, Jangam Bari, Godaulia, and Bansphatak," he added.

PM Modi will be given a grand welcome during this. Responsibilities are being assigned to the workers to make the road show historic.

Meetings of all the assembly constituencies in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency have been organised for tomorrow. After this, meetings will be held with workers in all 21 divisions in one day. The organisation is busy preparing with the target of participation of lakhs of workers in this roadshow.

Varanasi is the stronghold of the Prime Minister. He won the seat twice - the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 674,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent.

Earlier in 2014, PM Modi fought on two Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat's Vadodara and the second was Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The Varanasi seat comprises five Assembly segments including Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri.

The voting for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the seventh phase of the elections on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.