Poll calendar: Election 2024 date sheet for most populous urban centres

Andhra Pradesh, which will also hold its Assembly elections simultaneously with the LS polls, and Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on May 13

A total of 16 seats from Bihar, UP, and West Bengal will be up for voting in the second phase. (PTI Photo/representative)

Archis Mohan
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

The polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) elections will span seven phases over 44 days from April 19 to June 1. The seats in Mumbai — India's financial capital — are slated to see voting on May 20, while Delhi — the country's national capital — is scheduled for polling on May 25. The hub of India's diamond trade, Surat, will vote on May 7, while Pune will vote on May 13.

Some of Delhi's neighbouring cities, such as Faridabad and Gurugram, both in Haryana, will vote on May 25. However, Noida and Ghaziabad, both located in Uttar Pradesh, will vote in the second phase on April 26. Cities in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will vote on April 19 as both the states are slated for a single-phase election.


Andhra Pradesh, which will also hold its Assembly elections simultaneously with the LS polls, and Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on May 13.  

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

