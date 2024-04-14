Promises made by BJP remained promises only: Gehlot on its LS manifesto

Amidst the launch of BJP's manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot slammed the party and said that all the promises made by the BJP leaders remained promises only.

Reflecting on the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and 2019, the Rajasthan CM said that the situation in present times has changed. "I think the situations that were in 2014 and 2019 have changed now. They made promises but didn't fulfil them. They said that they would bring back black money, deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, and double the income of farmers... They said so many things. All the promises that were made remained promises only."

The Congress leader also took a jibe at the party by saying that the BJP lost its credibility for not addressing issues like Kisan Andolan and wrestlers' protests that grappled the country. Gehlot said, "During the Kisan Andolan, they didn't tackle the issue properly... They didn't handle the issue of female wrestlers. With so many issues, the BJP has lost its credibility. How long they'll keep doing politics in the name of PM Modi."

Further speaking on the BJP's manifesto of making India a developed nation in 2047, he said, "They are talking about 2047, even about a thousand years, but what will happen in 100 days after they come to power remains a secret. They aren't replying to what will happen to unemployment, inflation, the electoral bond scam... Unemployment is a big challenge for people, what will happen to the electoral bond scam...Through ED and the Income Tax Department, you collected money... You made it 'chanda do, dhandha lo'"

Ashok Gehlot also claimed that the BJP will be changing the Constitution once it comes to power and this has created a sense of tension and fear in the country.

"They released their manifesto on the anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and they want to change the Constitution... People are asking whether there will be any elections or not in the future. If this is the situation, then democracy is in danger... Sending two CMs to jail, and closing bank accounts... There is a sense of tension and fear among people. PM Modi should answer that."

The Congress leader also questioned the timing of releasing the manifesto. "Four days before the elections, you are releasing the manifesto. 10 days ago, you formed the committee for the manifesto under the leadership of Rajnath Singh. In 10 days, you created the manifesto. You created a manifesto of a nation consisting of 140 crore people!"

Speaking to ANI, the Rajasthan CM also expressed his views on media and underscored its importance and stated that they have been named as Godi media for not showing things. "I am upset that the main media is not showing things... They are under the pressure of ED and hence are not showing things... And hence have been named as Godi media. I don't know when the tag of Godi media will be removed... Maybe when Modi ji leaves, it might happen. This is not a good sign. Media holds a lot of importance."

Gehlot also claimed that under the rule of Congress, the media were given due importance and respect. "Under the regime of Congress, two Chief Ministers resigned, the Railway Minister resigned, and the Law Minister resigned... This is democracy... Congress gave so much importance to the media. The media made an issue, there were facts behind it and respecting that was our work. And what did they (BJP) do? They didn't take anyone's resignation... So many incidents happened... They don't care about the media. The PM also doesn't come in front of the media. PM Modi never did a press conference, but still, the media is under pressure."

The BJP released its poll manifesto on Sunday with the tagline " Modi ki Guarantee," with a focus on more development, women's welfare and a roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" (developed India). The manifesto released by the party promised 'One Nation One Election' and "single electoral roll."

In its election promise, the party also aims to make the country the third-largest economy in the world. The manifesto set the goal of making India a "global manufacturing hub" and was unveiled in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda.

The Lok Sabha polls in the country are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to vote. The legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election. Additionally, there will be by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states.