RJD's poll manifesto promises 10 mn govt jobs, Rs 1 L to poor 'sisters'

New Delhi: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The RJD, the largest constituent of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, on Saturday released its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, promising 10 mn government jobs and Rs 1 lakh per year to "sisters" from poor families on Raksha Bandhan.

Former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, while releasing the RJD's election manifesto 'Parivartan Patra', said the party is making 24 "jan vachan" (public promises) for the 2024 polls, and it will fulfill these commitments.

"If the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, the RJD will ensure that unemployed youth across the country get 1 crore government jobs... the process will start on Independence Day this year... it will be like 'berozgaari se azadi' (freedom from unemployment)," he told reporters.

"Unemployment is our biggest enemy but the BJP leaders never talk about it. They had promised 2 crore jobs... but we deliver on our promises," he said.

"On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year, we will start providing Rs 1 lakh annually to our sisters belonging to poor families," the RJD leader said.

The manifesto further promised the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

"For better connectivity in Bihar, we will build five new airports at Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul, besides sanctioning a special package of Rs 1.60 lakh crore for the overall development of the state. People of Bihar will also get 200 units of free electricity per month," he said.

Yadav said that the Agniveer scheme of contractual employment in armed forces will be discontinued if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Lok Sabha elections for 40 seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.