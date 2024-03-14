TDP releases second list of candidates for 34 more Assembly seats

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced the second list of party candidates for 34 more



Assembly seats for the forthcoming polls.

With the new set of names, TDP has announced the names of candidates for 128 seats so far with another 16 remaining to be named as the party will be contesting from 144 seats as part of the NDA in the southern state.

"We have already kept the first list of candidates in front of people who will contest the forthcoming 2024 polls. Now, we have brought forward another list of 34 names," said Naidu in a post on X.

According to the TDP supremo, public opinion has been accorded prominence in selecting the candidates for the 34 seats.

The opposition leader called on the people to bless TDP candidates and ensure their victory in the elections.

Recently, the NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh finalised their seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, under which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats while the TDP will fight 17 parliamentary and 144 assembly seats.

Under the deal, Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.