Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 6: Over 10.8% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

Voting is underway for the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The phase will see voting in 58 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, including all seven seats in Delhi.

Delhi and seven more states and Union territories will face intense battles in the sixth phase after which only another 57 constituencies will be left in the seventh and the final phase of polls on June 1.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in Bihar

Around 9.66 per cent of 14.9 million voters in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar exercised their franchise till 9 am.

Voting began at 7 am in Valmiki Nagar, Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Maharajganj and Vaishali constituencies and will go on till 6 pm.

By 9 am, voter turnout stood at 11.95 per cent in Vaishali, 10.54 per cent in Siwan, 9.49 per cent in Gopalganj, 9.35 per cent in Paschim Champaran, 9.25 per cent in Sheohar, 9.06 per cent in Maharajganj, 8.95 per cent in Purvi Champaran, and 8.55 per cent in Valmiki Nagar.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in Haryana

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 8.31 per cent in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies till 9 am.

Polling is also underway for the bypoll to the Karnal assembly seat where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is in the fray. The bypoll was necessitated by his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation.

There are around 20 million registered voters, including 94,23,956 women and 467 people from the transgender community.

According to the data by the Election Commission, the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency recorded the highest turnout during the first two hours after polling began at 7 am at 10.26 per cent, while Faridabad registered the lowest at 5.46 per cent.

Ambala recorded a turnout of 6.92 per cent, and the voter turnout in Gurugram stood at 6.20 per cent. Hisar recorded a voter turnout of 7.44 per cent, Karnal 9.29 per cent, Kurukshetra 9.92 per cent, Rohtak 10.22 per cent, Sirsa 9.81 per cent and Sonipat 9.33 per cent.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in West Bengal

West Bengal registered a voter turnout of 16.54 per cent till 9 am in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls in the sixth phase on Saturday.

Polling began at 7 am in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur constituencies. Tamluk recorded the highest polling at 19.07 per cent, followed by Bishnupur (18.56 per cent), Ghatal (18.27 per cent), Bankura (17.69 per cent), Jhargram (16.22 per cent), Kanthi (15.45 per cent), Medinipur (14.58 per cent) and Purulia (12.68 per cent).

Polling is underway in eight of 40 seats in Bihar, 10 out of ten constituencies in Haryana, four out of 14 constituencies in Jharkhand, six out of 21 seats in Odisha, 14 out of 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, eight out of 42 seats in West Bengal, seven out of seven constituencies in Delhi, and one of the five seats in

Jammu and Kashmir.

