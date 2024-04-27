Lok Sabha election: Nearly half of the Bengaluru voters give polls a miss

Bengaluru has once again displayed a lacklustre attitude towards exercising its democratic right, as nearly half of its eligible voters remained absent from the polling booths during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite efforts of the Election Commission (EC) to encourage voter participation, a notable segment of the electorate chose to abstain from voting.

While Karnataka witnessed an overall voter turnout of 69.23 per cent across 14 constituencies during the recent polls, the urban hub of Bengaluru, comprising constituencies like Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, and Bangalore South, experienced a significant decrease in voter participation.

Figures reveal that approximately 52.81 per cent, 54.42 per cent, and 53.15 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots in Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, and Bangalore South, respectively. The neighbouring Bangalore Rural, on the other hand, saw a more promising turnout of approximately 67.29 per cent. Notably, Mandya and Kolar saw robust participation rates of 81.48 per cent and 78.07 per cent, respectively.

The decline in urban voter participation raises concern, particularly when compared to the voter turnout statistics from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru North, and Bengaluru South recorded turnouts of 54.32 per cent, 54.76 per cent, and 53.70 per cent, respectively, during that period.

“There is no explanation for it. That is the truth,” said a senior EC official, highlighting the perplexity surrounding the issue. However, some speculate that the rising summer heat may have contributed to the electorate’s reluctance to participate in the democratic process this time around.

Undeterred by the setback, the Election Commission in Karnataka left no stone unturned in its effort to enhance voter engagement in urban constituencies. Its initiatives ranged from promoting voter-centric apps to placing QR codes on voter slips for easy identification of polling booths.

Measures such as the Voter Helpline, ‘Know Your Candidate’ campaign, and real-time updates on queue lengths and parking facilities at polling booths, particularly in Bengaluru, were also rolled out.

The EC also improved the facilities at the polling stations in urban constituencies. This improvement stemmed from insights gathered through a survey conducted in regions with historically low voter participation during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election and previous Lok Sabha elections.