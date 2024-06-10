With JP Nadda in Cabinet, who's in line to replace him as BJP president?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third term at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, alongside 71 other ministers.

Among the new appointees, the inclusion of JP Nadda stands out, signalling a significant shift within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As party chief since January 2020, Nadda’s induction into the new Council of Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) suggests an imminent leadership change within the BJP, adhering to the party’s ‘one man, one post’ principle.

Former Health Minister Nadda, who previously served in Modi’s first government, has returned to the Cabinet, sparking speculation that the BJP might soon elect a new president. This development widens the scope for several potential candidates, prompting a closer look at the options available to the ruling party as it braces for this pivotal transition.

Why a BJP rejig is likely

On June 9, JP Nadda , the current president of the BJP, was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet 3.0. Given the BJP’s ‘one person, one post’ policy, the party now faces the task of appointing a new chief.

Nadda, a seasoned party veteran, succeeded Amit Shah as BJP president when Shah became the home minister in Modi's Cabinet. Nadda's term, which began in 2020, expired in January this year. However, he received a six-month extension to oversee the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with his term now concluding in June.

Potential candidates for the BJP presidency

Following Nadda’s induction into the Modi administration, speculation began regarding his successor. Prominent names previously considered for the position, such as Manohar Lal Khattar and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have also been inducted into the Union Cabinet.

This development necessitates an inward search within the BJP’s ranks. Among the notable candidates is outgoing minister Anurag Thakur. Despite winning a fifth term from the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur was excluded from the Cabinet. With extensive organisational experience as the former president of the BJP’s youth wing, he emerges as a strong contender. Thakur expressed his commitment to continue working hard as a party worker to support PM Modi’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’.

However, Thakur’s appointment would result in both the top party positions being held by individuals from Himachal Pradesh, as both Nadda and Thakur hail from this northern hilly state. Additionally, Thakur would become the BJP’s first political dynast to hold the party chief position.

Another prominent name is Vinod Tawde from Maharashtra. Currently serving as the general secretary in-charge of Bihar, Tawde has a background with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and is recognised for his soft-spoken and methodical leadership style. His appointment could send a positive message ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections later this year, especially given the BJP's recent underperformance in the state.

Sunil Bansal, the current BJP national general secretary and former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak, is another potential candidate. Known for his close association with Amit Shah and strong support from the RSS, Bansal managed all call centres during the Lok Sabha campaign, collecting feedback and motivating workers on the ground.

On the other hand, BL Santhosh, the general secretary (organisation), is another name under consideration. However, his selection is marred by a section of the Karnataka BJP blaming him for the party’s defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Om Mathur from Rajasthan is also a potential contender. Known as Prime Minister Modi’s trusted aide, Mathur has a proven track record in elections, having played key roles in Maharashtra (2014), Uttar Pradesh (2017), and Chhattisgarh (2023). Modi has relied on Mathur’s organisational skills since his days as Gujarat chief minister.

Other probable contenders

Additional candidates for the BJP presidency include Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who recently retracted his resignation after initially offering to step down due to the BJP’s poor performance in the state.



A source within the BJP told Hindustan Times that the RSS will be consulted in the selection process for the new president.



For now, the situation remains fluid, and it is a matter of wait and watch.