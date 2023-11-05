Lotus flower has transformed MP from sick to unique state, says Scindia

Campaigning for his party in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took a swipe at the Congress party, describing it as a government without direction.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was addressing a rally in Gwalior where he said "Today, one side you have double-engine government and on the other hand, you have an engine-less government. Through this election, we will decide the future of Gwalior. Lotus flower (BJP) has transformed Madhya Pradesh from a sick state to a unique state."

The Union Minister further said that the tenure in which the BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh did what Congress could not do in 55 years.

"BJP got the opportunity to rule Madhya Pradesh for three years. If you remove the Covid period then BJP only got 15 months in MP. In those 15 months, the BJP Government did what Congress couldn't do in 55 years," Jyotiradiyta Scindia said.

"All of you assure me that on November 17 every vote will be given to us and we will pack the bags of Congress from MP," he added.

Scindia also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that there are only items of hatred available in Rahul's 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'.

"This (Congress) is a government of lies and loot. He (Rahul Gandhi) says he has 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' but there are only items of hatred in that 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'. 2.6 million fake certificates were distributed in the name of loan waivers to farmers. Even I distributed some of those certificates. There is an old saying- Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate, Kale Kauve Se Darriyo. I am the black crow for the Congress," Scindia said speaking at a public rally in Ashoknagar on Friday.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

