MP election LIVE: Madhya Pradesh all geared up for voting on November 17

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates of Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 here

madhya pradesh election 2023, Madhya pradesh polls, MP election, MP polls

(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Assembly electionThe election campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh concluded on Wednesday. With this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a list of public meetings held by the party's star campaigners in the state in the last 30 days.
According to the list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 15 public meeting, while MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed 160 meetings in the state in view of the polls scheduled to be held on Friday (November 17).

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked Union minister and her former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, calling him a traitor. Priyanka was addressing a rally to canvass for the Congress candidate in the Datia Assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh.
On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed on his government’s flagship Ladli Behna scheme. He called it a “life changer” for women. Chouhan also assured that if the BJP government is formed, those women who are left out will be added to the list of beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana through a portal.

Topics : Narendra Modi Kamal Nath Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Jyotiraditya Scindia Amit Shah Yogi Adityanath Rajnath Singh Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Shivraj Singh Chouhan Digvijaya Singh Election news BJP Congress Bharatiya Janata Party Elections in India State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

