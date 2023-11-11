Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

MP polls: BJP promises higher MSP for wheat, paddy; LPG cylinder at Rs 450

It also promises houses for beneficiaries of the Ladli Bahna programme and jobs to at least one member of every family or the opportunity for self-employment

BJP

Press Trust of India Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme Ladli Bahna'.
Free education to girls from poor families up to post-graduation, free education to poor students up to Class 12 and cooking gas cylinder at Rs 450 for beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna and PM Ujjwala' schemes are among its other highlights.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 96-page Sankalp Patra' (vision document) was released here by BJP president JP Nadda along with the party's state chief VD Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and other leaders.
In its manifesto, the BJP has promised a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,700 per quintal of wheat and Rs 3,100 for the same quantity of paddy.
It also promises houses for beneficiaries of the Ladli Bahna programme and jobs to at least one member of every family or the opportunity for self-employment.
According to the vision document, the party will set up technological institutes in MP along the lines of IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and medical institutions in a similar way to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) if the BJP retains power in the state.
It also promises six new expressways and a budget of Rs 3 lakh crore for the empowerment of tribal communities.
Nadda in his address said that BJP is the only political party which has implemented its manifestos in letter and spirit by making it the road map of the government. The BJP also keeps an eye on manifesto implementation through its monitoring system, he said.
State BJP chief VD Sharma said that a committee has prepared the manifesto after discussions and seeking suggestions from all sections and intellectuals of society.
The manifesto includes the aspirations of the people, he said and added that conventions were organised at divisional levels to discuss it.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

MP election LIVE: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

'If Nath's engine is attached to Modi govt, train of development will stop'

From 'Maaf karo Maharaj' to 'Saath hai Shivraj', slogans MP saw in 5 yrs

Gwalior-Chambal battle: Loyalties, betrayals, and the cry for change

If people are threatened to vote, then Mama's bulldozer is ready: Shivraj

Revolutionary step, Cong will conduct Caste census if voted to power: Rahul

He said that boxes were kept during the party's 11,000-km-long Jan Ashirwad Yatra, a mass-contact programme, in which seven lakh suggestions were received. Many of them were researched and included in the manifesto, he said.
Chouhan said the Congress was wondering why the BJP is bringing out its manifesto on Narak Chaturdashi'. The Congress doesn't know mythology and history. It was the day when Krishna freed sisters from Narakasur, he said.
The chief minister said they will make the manifesto the road map for Madhya Pradesh's development. The BJP government has tried to fulfil people's aspirations by implementing all its promises, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh BJP MSP

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Choti Diwali 2023 WishesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon