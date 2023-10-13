close
MP state services main exam put off by 2 months over polls, 13,000 affected

Now this examination will be held from Dec 26 to Dec 31, considering the availability of examination centres and security arrangements in view of polls, said official

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:33 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh State Services Main Examination 2022, scheduled to begin on October 30 and continue till November 4, has been postponed by nearly two months following announcement of the schedule for the state assembly elections, an official said on Thursday.
Now this examination will be held from December 26 to December 31, said the official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) here.

"After considering the availability of examination centres and security arrangements in view of the announcement of the schedule for the state assembly elections by the Election Commission, we have decided to extend the dates of the State Services Main Examination 2022," MPPSC Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Ravindra Panchbhai told PTI.

He informed that 13,000 candidates, who were successful in the state services preliminary examination, will appear in the main test. Panchbhai said with the main examination getting pushed ahead, candidates will get more time to prepare for it.

The model code of conduct came into force when the Election Commission announced the schedule for the assembly polls on October 9.

According to the schedule, polling for the 230-member state assembly will be held in a single phase on November 17, while the counting of votes is slated for December 3.

Meanwhile, the Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), an organisation of tribal youths, organised a students' convention in the city to protest against the alleged delay in holding the state government's recruitment examinations.

"It has become a policy of the state government to first issue advertisements for vacant government posts and later cancel the recruitment process, JAYS national worker (pracharak) Sahib Singh Kalam said.

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:33 AM IST

