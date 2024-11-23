Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Can't believe Maharashtra would behave this way with me: Uddhav Thackeray

Can't believe Maharashtra would behave this way with me: Uddhav Thackeray

Of the 95 seats it contested, the Sena (UBT) was winning or leading in just 20 seats. By contrast Shinde's Sena was winning or leading in 57 seats as per the latest figures shared by EC

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Thackeray said the results reflect that there was a tsunami rather than a wave. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called the Maharashtra poll results, in which the BJP-led Mahayuti put up a stunning performance, completely unexpected and incomprehensible.

Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said he could not believe Maharashtra, which listened to him as kutumb pramukh (head of family) during the coronavirus pandemic, would behave this way with him. 

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) suffered a crushing defeat, with its candidates winning or leading in about 50 seats, a far cry from the boasts by many of its senior leaders that the combine will trounce the Mahayuti.

 

Thackeray said the results reflect that there was a tsunami rather than a wave. 

We will keep fighting for the rights of Maharashtra, Thackeray said.

The Mahayuti of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP could win over 230 of the 288 seats in the state.

Of the 95 seats it contested, the Sena (UBT) was winning or leading in just 20 seats. By contrast, Uddhav's archrival Shinde, who split the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in 2022, powered his outfit to an emphatic show. Shinde's Sena was winning or leading in 57 seats as per the latest figures shared by the Election Commission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

BJP leaders laud Maharashtra win as people's faith in PM Modi's leadership

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Maharashtra elections results LIVE: Poll results unexpected, Congress will look into it, says Kharge

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Maha poll outcome inexplicable, level-playing field disturbed: Congress

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

RSS outreach adds to BJP's convincing win in Maharashtra elections

Nawab Malik

Big names that fell short: Shockers from Jharkhand & Maha poll results

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon