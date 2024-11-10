Mahayuti allies to decide on CM face after Maharashtra polls: Amit Shah

Business Standard
Talking to reporters here after unveiling the BJP's manifesto for the November 20 state Assembly polls, Shah expressed confidence that the Mahayuti will win the elections

Amit Shah, Home Minister

He said the Shiv Sena and NCP split because Uddhav Thackeray prioritised his son over Eknath Shinde while Sharad Pawar prioritised his daughter over Ajit Pawar | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra will retain power with full majority and a decision on who will be the chief minister will be taken by the alliance partners after the state polls.

Talking to reporters here after unveiling the BJP's manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, Shah expressed confidence that the Mahayuti will win the elections.

All the three alliance partners - BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP - have released their manifestos and after the elections, a committee of ministers from the three parties will be formed to prioritise the assurances given, Shah said.

 

"At present, Eknath Shinde is the chief minister. After the elections, all the three alliance partners will decide on the chief minister," the senior BJP leader said.

He said the Shiv Sena and NCP split because Uddhav Thackeray prioritised his son over Eknath Shinde while Sharad Pawar prioritised his daughter over Ajit Pawar.

"These parties gave priority to their family members and the parties split. They blame the BJP for no reason," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

