Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Poll trends in favour of Mahayuti because of Ladki Bahin scheme: CM Shinde

Poll trends in favour of Mahayuti because of Ladki Bahin scheme: CM Shinde

Shinde clarified that the Mahayuti does not have a definitive formula that the party winning the most seats will get the chief minister post

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

The early trends have indicated that the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will retain the power in Maharashtra | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the poll trends were in favour of the Mahayuti because of his flagship initiative, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

He said the people of the state have responded to the welfare schemes with their votes.

The early trends have indicated that the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will retain the power in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I thank all my ladki bahins (dear sisters) in the state and the brothers who voted in large numbers for us. The voting trend is an endorsement of our work."  Updates on Maharashtra Election Results     "Every section of society voted for us because of our development efforts. The public has noticed our work and responded through their ballots," he said, adding that this outcome has increased their responsibility.

 

Shinde clarified that the Mahayuti does not have a definitive formula that the party winning the most seats will get the chief minister post.

"At this time, no definitive formula has been established. Senior leaders from the three parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP's national president J P Nadda, will discuss and decide the matter," he said.

More From This Section

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Maharashtra elections results: Aaditya Thackeray takes lead in Worli

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

How are the Thackerays faring in Maharashtra polls? One leads, other trails

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra Assembly poll: Devendra Fadnavis emerges as man of the moment

Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar Baramati prestige battle: Who is ahead?

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra polls results: CM Eknath Shinde takes lead in Kopri-Pachpakhadi

Earlier in the day, BJP legislator Pravin Darekar demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis be appointed the next chief minister.

In the alliance, the party that secures the highest number of seats will be entitled to get the chief minister's post, he asserted.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra elections result LIVE: EC trends show NDA set to sweep Maharashtra

Shrikant Shinde

Trends endorse CM's work, show who has 'Thackeray legacy': Shrikant Shinde

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Election results: NDA set to stun in Maharashtra, INDIA to retain Jharkhand

Kalidas

With 66,800 votes, Kalidas Kolambkar bags first seat for BJP in Maharashtra

reit

Maharashtra election results: What Mumbai homebuyers expect from new govt

Topics : Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Assembly Elections Shiv Sena Shiva Sena NCP Bharatiya Janata Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon