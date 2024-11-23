Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra polls: 21 women among 288 winning candidates, only 1 in Oppn

Maharashtra polls: 21 women among 288 winning candidates, only 1 in Oppn

The BJP accounted for the highest number of winning women candidates at 14, including ten candidates who were re-elected

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

The BJP accounted for the highest number of winning women candidates at 14. | Representational

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 21 women candidates emerged winner in the elections to the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly on Saturday, and only one of them is from the Opposition. 
The BJP accounted for the highest number of winning women candidates at 14, including ten candidates who were re-elected: Shweta Mahale (Chikli constituency), Meghana Bordikar (Jintur), Devyani Farande (Nashik central), Seema Hiray (Nashik West), Manda Mhatre (Belapur), Manisha Chaudhari (Dahisar), Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), Madhuri Misal (Parvati), Monica Rajale (Shevgaon) and Namita Mundada (Kaij). 
The four new women MLAs of the BJP are Shreejaya Chavan (Bhokar), Sulabha Gaikwad (Kalyan East), Sneha Pandit (Vasai), and Anuradha Chavan (Fulambari). 
 
Manjula Gavit (Sakri) and Sanjana Jadhav (Kannad) were elected on Shiv Sena tickets. 
Sulbha Khodke (Amravati), Saroj Ahire (Deolali), Sana Malik (Anushaktinagar) and Aditi Tatkare (Shrivardhan) won on NCP tickets. 
Congress' Jyoti Gaikwad (Dhavari) will be the lone woman MLA on the Opposition's side. 

Also Read

JP Nadda, Nadda

People again endorsed PM Modi's leadership, development vision: Nadda

Modi, Narendra Modi

Maharashtra elections results updates: Nation only trusts BJP, NDA for good governance, says PM Modi

Narendra Modi

Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Clueless in defeat, Uddhav may struggle to keep decimated flock together

BJP Flag, BJP

NDA tastes bypoll success in Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya; WB remains elusive

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections BJP Congress Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon