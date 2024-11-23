Business Standard
Maharashtra election results: Zeeshan Siddique takes lead in Vandre East

Zeeshan Siddique faces a formidable opponent in Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Varun Satish Sardesai, setting up a closely watched political showdown in Vandre East

Zeeshan Siddique, a 32-year-old politician now representing the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is leading in the Vandre East Assembly constituency contest in Mumbai. A former Congress MLA, Siddique secured a win in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections from the same seat on a Congress ticket. This year, he seeks re-election under the NCP banner.
 
Siddique faces a formidable opponent in Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Varun Satish Sardesai, setting up a closely watched political showdown in Vandre East. The contest holds particular significance, as the constituency is witnessing a fierce battle between two prominent alliances in Maharashtra’s shifting political landscape.
 
 

Political shift after expulsion from Congress

 
Siddique’s journey with Congress ended in August 2024, when he was expelled for cross-voting during the Maharashtra legislative council elections. His departure came after months of speculation, following his father, the late Baba Siddique, who left Congress to join Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction.
 
Only three weeks before the Assembly elections Zeeshan officially joined the NCP in the presence of Ajit Pawar. His switch was swiftly rewarded with a ticket to contest from Vandre East, the constituency he has represented since 2019.  ALSO READ: Maharashtra election result LIVE: BJP+ leading in Maharashtra; hits 100-mark, show early trends
 

Who is Zeeshan Siddique?

 
Born on October 3, 1992, in Bandra, Mumbai, Zeeshan Siddique hails from a family with deep political roots. He is the son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique and has a sister, Arshia Siddique, who is a doctor.
 
A management graduate, Siddique earned his master’s degree in Global Management & Public Leadership from Regent’s University London in the United Kingdom. His foray into electoral politics came in 2019 when he won the Maharashtra Assembly election from Vandre East, defeating Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.

On October 12, 2024, tragedy struck the Siddique family when Zeeshan’s father, Baba Siddique, was fatally shot by three attackers. According to reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang ordered the assassination, allegedly due to Baba Siddique’s close ties with actor Salman Khan.
 
Police investigations revealed that Zeeshan Siddique was also on the radar of the attackers, raising significant security concerns for the young politician.

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

