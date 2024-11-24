Business Standard
Too close: Victory margin lowest at 162 for AIMIM candidate, 208 for Patole

Patole defeated BJP's Avinash Brahmankar by 208 votes in Sakoli in Bhandara district, as per the results announced by the Election Commission

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Several candidates emerged victorious in the Maharashtra assembly polls by wafer thin margins, including an AIMIM nominee in Malegaon Central by 162 votes and state Congress chief Nana Patole by 208 votes from Sakoli.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sitting MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique defeated Asif Shaikh Rasheed of the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra by 162 votes in Malegaon Central seat in Nashik district.

Patole defeated BJP's Avinash Brahmankar by 208 votes in Sakoli in Bhandara district, as per the results announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

BJP's Manda Mhatre won from Belapur in Navi Mumbai by a margin of 377 votes, while Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad won from Buldhana by 841 votes.

 

In Karjat-Jamkhed, sitting NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar retained his seat by 1,243 votes, while state minister and NCP candidate Dilip Walse Patil won from Ambegaon constituency with a margin of 1,523 votes.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena candidate Tanaji Sawant won from Paranda constituency by 1,509 votes.

State minister and BJP candidate Atul Save managed to win from Aurangabad East constituency by 2,161 votes.

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

