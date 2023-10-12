close
Mizoram elections 2023: ZPM fields candidate for Tuichawng constituency

A former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), Shanti Jiban Chakma was the chief of the BJP unit of Chakma district

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram finalised Shanti Jiban Chakma as its candidate for the Tuichawng constituency. In July, the ZPM had in July announced its candidates for all seats in the 40-member Assembly except Tuichawng.

A former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), Jiban Chakma was earlier in the BJP. He was the chief of the BJP unit of Chakma district. He has also served as the president and general secretary of organisations like the All Assam Chakma Student Union and Silchar Chakma Student Union, respectively.

Jiban Chakma has also served as a Barak Valley Development Committee member and the Central Young Chakma Association. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded Rasik Mohan Chakma, the incumbent CEM of the CADC, in the seat. Earlier, Mohan Chakma, along with 16 of his colleagues, retracted their decision to leave the MNF and join the ZPM.

The ruling MNF has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. The MNF will contest all 40 seats, with Chief Minister Zoramthanga standing for re-election in his current constituency, Aizawl East-I. The MNF's candidate list features two women and 15 new faces. The BJP and Congress have not yet released the list of their candidates for the assembly polls.

Elections for the Mizoram Legislative Assembly are set to take place on November 3 in a single phase. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3.

On Wednesday, five independent Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) resigned from the Assembly to complete technical formalities for contesting the elections as nominees of the ZPM.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 28 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP has one.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

