'Lotus' BJP's face in Rajasthan elections: State party president CP Joshi

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief CP Joshi on Wednesday said that the face of the party in the coming assembly polls will be its election symbol "lotus". Joshi said that the name of the BJP and the symbol of lotus are getting public support, and the people of Rajasthan have decided to vote for the BJP this time.

"Our candidate is the lotus flower. The candidate is only in symbolic form," the BJP leader claimed.

Joshi said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's comments on central investigation agencies and BJP candidates betray his fear of defeat in the forthcoming polls. "The Congress government, which thrives on lies and loot has been exploiting the people for the last five and a half years," he said.

This time Gehlot's entire political career is at stake in the polls, Joshi said.

On October 9, the BJP released its first list of 41 candidates for Rajasthan's Assembly elections on November 23, fielding seven sitting Members of Parliament (MP) and denying tickets to some party veterans. The party replaced its legislator in Vidhyadhar Nagar, the only seat it held in the list of 41. The BJP's decision to field seven of its 24 MPs from the state in the assembly elections matches its strategy in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, where incumbent MPs have been asked to contest the assembly polls.

Rajasthan state Assembly polls changed to Nov 25 from Nov 23

The Rajasthan Assembly elections will be held on November 25 instead of November 23, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) 's revised schedule. The results will be out on December 3.

According to the statement released by the ECI, the change was made after political parties stated that the allocated date, November 23, clashed with "large-scale weddings," which would make it inconvenient for voters.

The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 constituencies up for grabs. The Congress and the BJP have traditionally dominated the state since its formation. Congress won the last Assembly polls in 2018, securing 101 seats.



(With inputs from agencies)