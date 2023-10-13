close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

Chaturvedi, a former BJP chief in Rajasthan, pointed to Gehlot's recent travel to Delhi for a meeting with Sonia Gandhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 8:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi on Thursday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of using official staff for political meetings in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
The code came into effect after the Election Commission announced the date for assembly elections in Rajasthan. The state will go to the polls on November 25.
Chaturvedi, a former BJP chief in Rajasthan, pointed to Gehlot's recent travel to Delhi for a meeting with Sonia Gandhi.
During this trip, Gehlot allegedly took his secretary in a government vehicle that, Chaturvedi said, was a direct violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
The BJP leader also claimed that Gehlot has been using official staff for political meetings.
"Election Commission rules stipulate that ministers are not allowed to have their staff accompany them for political work," he said.
Chaturvedi also highlighted multiple appointments and announcements made during the code's implementation that, he claimed, were open violations.
He said the BJP plans to file a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking the removal of Ashok Gehlot's photographs from promotional material of government schemes and electricity bills, guarantee cards, government leaflets and smartphones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

'Lotus' BJP's face in Rajasthan elections: State party president CP Joshi

ECI changes Rajasthan state Assembly elections date to Nov 25 from Nov 23

Raj polls: Journalists, employees of 8 depts to get postal ballot facility

Congress will end tradition of alternating govt in Rajasthan: Gaurav Gogoi

Ahead of polls, Rajasthan and Haryana to strengthen border security

Topics : Ashok Gehlot Election Commission of India rajasthan Model Code of Conduct Congress BJP

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon