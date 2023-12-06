Sensex (0.58%)
69695.89 + 399.75
Nifty (0.43%)
20944.20 + 89.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.35%)
6739.85 + 23.35
Nifty Midcap (0.29%)
44249.10 + 126.20
Nifty Bank (-0.20%)
46918.15 -94.10
Heatmap

Election Commission sets January 5 as polling date for Karanpur seat in Raj

The last Date of Nominations is December 19, 2023, the last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures is December 22 and the date of counting is January 8, 2024," the ECI further informed

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India has fixed January 5, 2024, as the date of voting for the elections in the Karanpur constituency in Rajasthan on which the polls were postponed due to the death of Congress candidate.
Rajasthan polls were conducted on 199 seats out of 200 assembly seats on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The last Date of Nominations is December 19, 2023, the last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures is December 22 and the date of counting is January 8, 2024," the ECI further informed.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Rajasthan assembly polls and is set to form the government in the 200-member state Assembly, as the party crossed the majority mark by securing 115 seats.
Congress came a distant second with 69 seats.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje won from the Jhalrapatan constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes, garnering a total of 1,38,831 votes. She defeated Congress candidate Ramlal who got 85,638 votes.
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader CP Joshi suffered defeat at the hands of BJP candidate Vishwaraj Singh Mewar by a margin of 7,504 votes in Nathdwara.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot registered victory from the Sardarpura seat with a margin of 26,396 votes over rival BJP candidate Mahendra Rathore.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot defeated the BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta by a margin of 29,475 votes. Sachin Pilot got 1,05,812 votes, whereas the rival candidate was able to garner 76,337 votes.
After securing victory, the BJP's focus has now shifted to who will be the chief minister in Rajasthan.
According to sources, the BJP top brass would come together and brainstorm on the party's CM candidate for Rajasthan in the coming days.
Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Mahant Balak Nath, who emerged victorious from the Tijara assembly constituency on Sunday, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi and Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat are said to be among the top contenders for the chief minister's chair, according to sources.

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

All you need to know about Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan's former CM from BJP

Rajasthan Congress meeting to decide on Leader of Opposition in Assembly

Election for the final seat in Rajasthan Assembly to be held on January 5

From Raje to Balaknath: Who are the top CM contenders for Rajasthan?

As focus shifts to CM candidate for Rajasthan, here are the top contenders

Rajasthan Assembly polls: Four BJP rebels among 9 independents win

Topics : Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government Election news Election Commission BJP

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon