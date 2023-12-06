Election Commission sets January 5 as polling date for Karanpur seat in Raj

The Election Commission of India has fixed January 5, 2024, as the date of voting for the elections in the Karanpur constituency in Rajasthan on which the polls were postponed due to the death of Congress candidate.

Rajasthan polls were conducted on 199 seats out of 200 assembly seats on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

"The last Date of Nominations is December 19, 2023, the last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures is December 22 and the date of counting is January 8, 2024," the ECI further informed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Rajasthan assembly polls and is set to form the government in the 200-member state Assembly, as the party crossed the majority mark by securing 115 seats.

Congress came a distant second with 69 seats.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje won from the Jhalrapatan constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes, garnering a total of 1,38,831 votes. She defeated Congress candidate Ramlal who got 85,638 votes.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader CP Joshi suffered defeat at the hands of BJP candidate Vishwaraj Singh Mewar by a margin of 7,504 votes in Nathdwara.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot registered victory from the Sardarpura seat with a margin of 26,396 votes over rival BJP candidate Mahendra Rathore.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot defeated the BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta by a margin of 29,475 votes. Sachin Pilot got 1,05,812 votes, whereas the rival candidate was able to garner 76,337 votes.

After securing victory, the BJP's focus has now shifted to who will be the chief minister in Rajasthan.

According to sources, the BJP top brass would come together and brainstorm on the party's CM candidate for Rajasthan in the coming days.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Mahant Balak Nath, who emerged victorious from the Tijara assembly constituency on Sunday, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi and Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat are said to be among the top contenders for the chief minister's chair, according to sources.