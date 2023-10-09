close
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approves 90% discount on bus fares for women

The conversion of 510 schools into Government Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools and the upgrading of 47 upper primary schools to higher secondary schools have also been approved

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to offer a 90 per cent discount on bus fares for girls and women in Rajasthan who obtain monthly roadways passes, according to a report by the Times of India.

With this discount, they will only be required to pay 10 per cent of the fare for ordinary and express buses operated by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation within the state.

At present, approximately 161,000 monthly travel passes have been issued to both women and men, with a 45 per cent discount on the fare amount.

In addition, Chief Minister Gehlot has approved converting 510 schools into Government Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools and elevating 47 upper primary schools to higher secondary schools, thereby creating 611 new positions.

Lab technicians and radiographers will now receive a uniform allowance of Rs 2,750 per month, an increase from the previous Rs 2,250.

Chief Minister Gehlot also greenlit a financial proposal of Rs 1 crore for the construction of Sainik Kalyan Bhawan in Jaipur. He also increased the honorarium for members of both state and district commissions involved in consumer protection. Following this approval, the honorarium for members of district commissions will rise to Rs 44,500, and the pay scale for members of state commissions will increase to Rs 55,500.

All these measures come in the lead-up to the Rajasthan state Assembly elections scheduled for November 23, as announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday. The Rajasthan Assembly consists of 200 constituencies that will be contested. Since its formation, the state has been dominated by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress secured a victory in the last elections in 2018 with 101 seats. Both parties have yet to release their candidate lists for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

