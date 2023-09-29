close
Rajasthan elections: PM Modi to address rally in Chittorgarh on October 2

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for various projects under the National Highways Authority of India, railways, petroleum, tourism ministries, and the Dabok airport

PM Modi addresses media on the first day of the special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

PM Modi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
On October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Sanwaliyaji in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, as confirmed by a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The date also marks Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

This appearance follows closely on the heels of PM Modi's rally in Jaipur, which concluded the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Rajasthan on September 25. It will be the Prime Minister's tenth visit to the state within a year and his second in a span of seven days.

The rally is being held in the run-up to the Rajasthan state assembly elections, slated for later this year. The Rajasthan assembly comprises 200 seats that are currently up for election. Neither the Congress nor the BJP has yet announced their respective candidate lists for the upcoming polls.

During the event, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for significant projects within the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency. These projects span various departments, including the National Highways Authority of India, railways, petroleum, tourism ministries, and the Dabok airport.

Sanwaliyaji is located in the Kapasan assembly segment of the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency and is famous for the Shri Sanwaliya Seth temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna. The Prime Minister is anticipated to visit this temple during his stay.

CP Joshi, the chief of the BJP's state unit, revealed this information, emphasising the Prime Minister's role in initiating vital projects in the region.

To ensure the smooth execution of the event, Joshi, along with the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, visited the meeting venue to liaise with workers and discuss necessary preparations.

(With agency inputs)
 
First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

