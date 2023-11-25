Sensex (-0.07%)
Rajasthan elections: Polling agent dies of suspected cardiac arrest

An official said Shanti Lal, a polling agent at booth number 47 in the Sumerpur assembly constituency, collapsed at the centre

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
A polling agent of a candidate died due to suspected cardiac arrest in Pali district of Rajasthan on Saturday.
Polling for the Rajasthan assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday.
An official said Shanti Lal, a polling agent at booth number 47 in the Sumerpur assembly constituency, collapsed at the centre. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
"Suspected cause is heart attack," the official said.
The party affiliation of the polling agent was not immediately known.
On Saturday, polling is being held in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state. Elections in Karanpur in Sriganganagar have been postponed due to the demise of the Congress candidate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

