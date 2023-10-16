Rs 63 cr worth drugs, liquor, cash seized after MCC enforced in Rajasthan

Rajasthan authorities have confiscated drugs, liquor, gold, and cash valued at over Rs 63 crore since implementing the model code of conduct, according to an official statement by the state election commission. The state police, excise, narcotics, and income tax departments conducted the seizures.





Also Read: Nadda to hold talks with BJP leaders in Udaipur, Jodhpur ahead of Rajasthan polls Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta revealed that the agencies had seized cash amounting to Rs 7.48 crore, drugs worth Rs 28.61 crore, liquor valued at Rs 4.75 crore, and precious metals, including gold and silver worth Rs 5.76 crore. Additionally, freebies worth Rs 16.72 crore were confiscated. Gupta also emphasised that strict surveillance will continue and the relevant departments will take prompt action.

The MCC is enforced from the date of notification of the election and came into effect on October 9. The MCC is a set of guidelines, issued by the Election Commission of India, by which political parties and candidates must adhere to during elections. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had claimed that sitting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had violated the MCC during a visit with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. The BJP had also requested the removal of CM Gehlot's images from government promotional material and documents. The issue is still being looked into, with the state election commissioner requesting factual reports.

The Rajasthan state Assembly polls are scheduled for November 25; results are expected by December 3. Congress and BJP have historically dominated the state with some regional parties and independent politicians also contesting for the state polls.

(With agency inputs)

