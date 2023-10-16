close
Sensex (-0.02%)
66270.72 -12.02
Nifty (0.03%)
19757.00 + 5.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.45%)
5983.00 + 26.90
Nifty Midcap (0.29%)
40622.75 + 116.60
Nifty Bank (-0.05%)
44266.80 -21.15
Heatmap

Rs 63 cr worth drugs, liquor, cash seized after MCC enforced in Rajasthan

Drugs, liquor, gold and cash worth more than Rs 63 crore have been seized in since the state election's model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in Rajasthan

rupee, cash, indian rupee, currency

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan authorities have confiscated drugs, liquor, gold, and cash valued at over Rs 63 crore since implementing the model code of conduct, according to an official statement by the state election commission. The state police, excise, narcotics, and income tax departments conducted the seizures.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta revealed that the agencies had seized cash amounting to Rs 7.48 crore, drugs worth Rs 28.61 crore, liquor valued at Rs 4.75 crore, and precious metals, including gold and silver worth Rs 5.76 crore. Additionally, freebies worth Rs 16.72 crore were confiscated. Gupta also emphasised that strict surveillance will continue and the relevant departments will take prompt action.

Also Read: Nadda to hold talks with BJP leaders in Udaipur, Jodhpur ahead of Rajasthan polls

The MCC is enforced from the date of notification of the election and came into effect on October 9. The MCC is a set of guidelines, issued by the Election Commission of India, by which political parties and candidates must adhere to during elections. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had claimed that sitting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had violated the MCC during a visit with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. The BJP had also requested the removal of CM Gehlot's images from government promotional material and documents. The issue is still being looked into, with the state election commissioner requesting factual reports.

The Rajasthan state Assembly polls are scheduled for November 25; results are expected by December 3. Congress and BJP have historically dominated the state with some regional parties and independent politicians also contesting for the state polls.

(With agency inputs)
 

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Rajasthan SEC seeks reports over alleged MCC violation by Chief Minister

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Rajasthan elections: 52 mn voters in state says chief electoral officer

Nadda to hold talks with BJP leaders in Udaipur, Jodhpur ahead of Raj polls

BJP workers protest at Rajasthan office to demand tickets for their leaders

Rajasthan SEC seeks reports over alleged MCC violation by Chief Minister

May introduce fresh leadership in Rajasthan, says BJP Rajyavardhan Rathore

AAP releases third candidate list with 11 names for Chhattisgarh polls

Topics : Election Commission of India Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan Model Code of Conduct Election news Elections in India Indian elections Election Commission Election Commissioners BS Web Reports State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls Assembly elections

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, AUS vs SL LIVEGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitCricket World Cup 2023 Points TableOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon