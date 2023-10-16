Nadda to hold talks with BJP leaders in Udaipur, Jodhpur ahead of Raj polls

BJP president J P Nadda will hold a meeting with party office bearers of Udaipur division on Monday ahead of the Rajasthan assembly polls.

After holding talks in Udaipur, the BJP chief will visit Jodhpur to interact with party leaders and workers.

Jodhpur city unit president of BJP Devendra Salecha said Nadda will be interacting with senior party workers, present and former MPs and MLAs, office bearers of different morchas and cells of the party in Jodhpur division.

Nadda's visit to Jodhpur holds significance in the run up to the assembly elections slated next month.

Party is already faced with unrelenting protests against party candidate Devji Patel from Sanchore constituency, the only name the party has announced so far, from 33 constituencies of Jodhpur division, said a city unit officer bearer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Six mandal presidents of Jalore have resigned to protest the party's decision to rope in Patel from Sanchore assembly constituency.

The Jodhpur division comprises six districts, which has 33 assembly constituencies.

The BJP and Congress both are at a level playing field holding 15 seats each. But with support of two independent MLAs, the Congress enjoys control in 17 constituencies.

The BJP is posed with a challenge to retain the existing seats as well as making its dent in other 17 seats held by the Congress and one held by the RLP.