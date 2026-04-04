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Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Elections / News / FCRA Bill 'draconian', takes away Constitutional rights: TN CM Stalin

FCRA Bill 'draconian', takes away Constitutional rights: TN CM Stalin

Stalin alleged that the BJP-led Centre failed to protect Tamil Nadu fishermen and it has failed in its foreign policy

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin alleged that PM Modi has created a situation of no influence for India, even among smaller neighbouring countries (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagercoil (Tamil Nadu)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday termed the Centre's proposed FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 "draconian", and alleged it targeted minorities, especially Christian organisations and demanded that it be dropped.

Addressing a rally here, Stalin alleged that the BJP-led Centre failed to protect Tamil Nadu fishermen and it has failed in its foreign policy.

Furthermore, the Dravidian party chief alleged that PM Modi has created a situation of no influence for India, even among smaller neighbouring countries.

The FCRA Amendment Bill is tantamount to taking away rights provided by the Constitution and it was a serious assault on the freedom of religion and also on the people who wish to do social service, he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : M K Stalin FCRA mk stalin Fishermen Indian fishermen Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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