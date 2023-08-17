Confirmation

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS candidates make claims for tickets

The leaders are making claims based on their photographs with the CM and BRS president KCR, his son and IT minister, K T Rama Rao, KCR's daughter MLC K Kavitha, and other top BRS leaders

K Chandrashekar Rao, KCR

K Chandrashekar Rao

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including sitting MLAs, are making announcements about a ticket confirmation from the party for various Telangana Assembly seats for the upcoming state elections, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported.

The leaders are claiming that they have been confirmed to contest from certain constituencies based on their photographs with the Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, his son and IT minister, K T Rama Rao, KCR's daughter MLC K Kavitha, and other top BRS leaders, the report said.

Since the leaders have nothing but these photographs to lay claim to the tickets, there is no guarantee to these claims. However, the news is moving fast in the political circles of state politics. There is also news that differences are taking shape among the family members of KCR over the tickets in the upcoming assembly elections. This is especially true for constituencies with key leaders.

As the elections for the Telangana State Assembly come closer, the discussions about the leaders close to the Chief Minister have come to the fore. It is known that BRS MLAs having a close connection with KCR, K T Rama Rao, and other leaders have a greater chance of getting a ticket for the constituency of their choice, the DC report said.

For instance, the Khanapur Assembly seat is reserved for ST candidates, and NRI Bhukya Johnson Naik, a close friend of KTR, has claimed that he is sure to get the party ticket from the seat. Another BRS leader, Purnachander Badavath, claims to have support from Joginapalli Santhosh Kumar. Sitting MLA Rekha Naik has also said that she is confident of getting a BRS ticket with the blessings of CM KCR, the report added.

The story is no different in Asifabad, where zilla parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi's supporters claim that their leader will get the party ticket with support from the CM's son, KTR, DC reported.

Sitting MLA Atram Sakku's supporters have also claimed that Sakku's nomination was confirmed as soon as Sakku joined BRS (erstwhile TRS) from Congress. KCR had assured him of the ticket, the supporters are claiming.

While there are several claims, many of them even sound genuine. However, the true picture will only come to light when Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) releases its official list of candidates for the elections.
First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

