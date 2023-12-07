Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, approves Cong's 6 poll guarantees

On Thursday, a decade after its inception, Telangana got its second-ever chief minister, Anumala Revanth Reddy, and its first Dalit Deputy CM in Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka.

As his first decision after taking the oath, the 54-year-old CM began the process to implement the Congress' six poll guarantees, and his second was to provide a job to a disabled woman.

In the afternoon, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered Reddy the oath of office at Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in a well-attended ceremony. Vikaramarka, the Congress legislative party leader in the dissolved assembly, took oath as the deputy CM and ten others as ministers. Vikarabad legislator Gaddam Prasad Kumar will be the Speaker of the new Assembly, the party announced.

Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and Sukhvinder Singh, and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivkumar were present at the ceremony, as were representatives of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc partners. The stadium was packed with party workers from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to attend the ceremony. Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel also attended.



Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Venkat Reddy, and other senior party leaders, such as Ponnam Prabhakar, D Sridhar Babu, and Damodar Raja Narasimha, senior leaders who were sulking, find a place in the Cabinet, as do two women, Konda Surekha and Dansari Anasuya. The Telangana Council of Ministers has three Reddys apart from the CM. Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha are the Other Backward Classes (OBC) faces. Dansari Anasuya is from Scheduled Tribes, and Damodar Raja Narasimha is from Scheduled Castes. Sridhar Babu is a Brahmin, Nageshwara Rao is the lone Kamma face, and Krishna Rao is from the Velama community. The newly sworn-in ministerial council does not have any Muslim representation as none of the Muslims that the Congress fielded won. Muslims comprise 12 per cent of Telangana's population.

As a symbol of fulfilling the Congress manifesto promise to make the government and the chief minister more accessible to the people, which it had said outgoing CM K Chandrasekhar Rao wasn't, workers dismantled the iron barricades that guard the CM's residence cum office. Addressing the gathering at his swearing-in ceremony, Revanth Reddy said the barricades and the iron fence around Pragati Bhavan were being dismantled and renamed it as 'Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan'. The CM announced that a 'Praja Darbar' would be held at 10 AM on December 8.

In Telangana, the Congress' six guarantees include financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women heads of households, LPG cylinder at Rs 500, 200 units of free electricity for all households, Rs 15,000 per acre annual assistance to farmers, Rs 12,000 per year to agricultural labourers, a bonus of Rs 500 per year for paddy crops, and Rs 4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens. Telangana's own tax revenues have been healthy in the last seven years, accounting for over 60 per cent of its total revenue receipts, including projections for 2022–23 and 2023–24. The state projected a revenue surplus for 2022-23 and 2023-24. It achieved a revenue surplus of 0.5 per cent of GSDP during 2022-23 against revised estimates of 0.2 per cent.

Revanth Reddy was associated with the Akhila Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) in his student days, later joining the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2001–2002. In 2006, he successfully contested as an Independent in the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Legislative Council elections in 2007 from Mahabubnagar. In 2009, he won the Assembly polls from the Kodangal constituency on a Telugu Desam Party ticket. After Telangana was carved out, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu appointed Revanth Reddy as the party's working president. He joined the Congress in 2017 as he found the TDP weakening in the state. The Congress made him the working president of the party a year later, but he lost his Kodangal seat to the BRS in the 2018 Assembly polls. The Congress appointed him the state unit chief in 2021 despite resistance.