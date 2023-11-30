Sensex (0.13%)
T'gana: 64% voting till 5pm, polling ends in left wing extremism-hit areas

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj told reporters that polling went about with any problems, except for minor skirmishes at one or two places

telangana

Voters wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Telangana Assembly elections, in Kukatpally Assembly constituency, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 63.94 per cent till 5 pm in the assembly polls for 119 seats, according to the Election Commission of India.

According to the Election commission, Medak recorded a voter turnout of 80.28 per cent, Mahabubabad at 77.50 per cent, Adilabad at 73.58 per cent, Hanumankonda at 62.46 per cent and Hyderabad at 31.17 per cent till 5 pm.
Jangaon recorded 80.23 percent of voter turnout, while Kamareddy recorded 71 per cent.

The voter turnout in Khammam was recorded 73.77 per cent, Nalgonda recorded 75.72 per cent, Nizamabad at 68.30 per cent, Sangareddy recorded 73.83 per cent and Rangareddy recorded 53.03 per cent.

Till 3 pm Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 51.89 per cent.

This time, there are as many as 2,290 contestants in the fray which includes Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, his Minister-son K.T. Rama Rao, State Congress President A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

Several big leaders including Chief Minister KCR, state minister KT Rama Rao, YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila, BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy exercised their franchise and urged voters to cast a vote.

The counting of the votes will take place on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Telangana State assembly polls

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

