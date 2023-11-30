Sensex (-0.26%)
66730.08 -171.83
Nifty (-0.18%)
20060.10 -36.50
Nifty Midcap (0.44%)
42805.70 + 187.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6510.75 + 17.70
Nifty Bank (-0.53%)
44328.15 -238.30
Heatmap

Election result in Karnataka will be repeated in Telangana: Congress' Reddy

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, the Congress leader said, "Congress will make the government with a two-thirds majority. We will repeat Karnataka results in Telangana.

Congress

The ground situation changed a lot in Telangana after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader claimed.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy on Thursday exuded confidence that the election result in Karnataka will be repeated in Telangana.
Voting is underway at various polling booths across the state amid heavy security arrangements.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, the Congress leader said, "Congress will make the government with a two-thirds majority. We will repeat Karnataka results in Telangana."
The ground situation changed a lot in Telangana after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader claimed.
When asked if he would be the Chief Minister if the Congress party is voted to power, he said," There are 85 MLAs; everyone is capable of the CM post. There is a process..."
Ahead of casting his vote, the Congress leader lashed out at the ruling BRS government, headed by CM K Chandrashekar Rao. ".For 10 years, under the KCR government, the farmers of the state suffered..."
He said that he has great expectations from the first-time voters who will take the future of Telangana "ahead".
He further said that Congress will make all efforts to fulfil people's expectations.
Alleging a pre-poll nexus between BRS, BJP, and AIMIM, he said, "They are trying to defeat Congress together..."
Ahead of casting his vote, the Congress leader also performed pooja along with his wife Geeta at their residence in Kodangal, Vikarabad.
Voters are exercising their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.For the first time in Telangana, home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service.
About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System, according to a poll official.
Meanwhile, BRS leader K Kavitha, Telangana minister and BRS MLA KT Rama Rao, state Congress chief Revanth Reddy, and others cast their votes.
In the first assembly polls in 2014 for the newly created state of Telanagana, the Congress got 25.20 per cent votes and BRS (then TRS) got 34 per cent in the Telangana area.

Also Read

Punish me if Congress wins fewer than 80 seats: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

If CM KCR is allowed another term, he will further loot Telangana: TPCC

Telangana polls: TPCC Prez Reddy accuses BRS of moral code violation

Telangana polls: Congress expected to announce remaining candidates today

Parts of the Kaleshwaram project will have to be rebuilt: TPCC Chief Reddy

T'gana polls: 7.78% voter turnout till 9 am, leaders ask people to vote

BJP's Kishan Reddy casts vote, urges voters not to get lured by liquor

Assembly polls: Rahul urges people to vote to build 'Bangaru' Telangana

Telangana decided to choose transparent, people-friendly govt, says Kharge

Telangana Assembly polls: PM urges people to vote in record numbers

In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.
The counting of votes, along with that in four other states will be taken up on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana Assembly elections Karnataka

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon