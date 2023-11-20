Sensex (-0.30%)
Telangana elections 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to address election rallies today

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive at Begumpet airport at 12:35 pm on November 20

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election meetings at Jangaon and Korutla in Jagtial district and participate in a roadshow at Uppal as part of his party’s campaign. Shah will arrive at the Begumpet airport  in Telangana at 12:35 pm on November 20 and go to the meeting in Jangaon. From there, he will go to Korutla by 2:45 pm and address the public meeting between 3 pm and 3:40 pm, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

In other news, the Telangana BJP has put up posters criticising the six gurantees promised by the Congress. The posters called the promises, ‘Scamgress guarantee card.’ The party said that Congress would only bring land encroachments and charge seventy per cent in commissions, a DC report said.

Check out our complete coverage of Telangana Elections

The ruling BRS is seeking a third term in the state as people's expectations have risen further after seeing the party-led government's performance in the last ten years and this is not anti-incumbency, Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday, PTI reported.

In an interview to PTI, Rao, nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said people know that if they vote for the BRS, the development will start from the current point and any other dispensation has to do so from scratch.
 


 

No article available in this category.

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

