Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 12:30 pm?

Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: Congress is leading on 65 seats. BJP appears to have improved its performance in the state with a lead in nine seats

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter (representative)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
With more than four hours of vote counting completed, Telangana Congress is maintaining a strong lead on 65 seats at 12:30 PM, according to the Election Commission's official website. The incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), on the other hand, is leading on 39 seats. Polling in the single-phase elections on November 30 saw an impressive turnout of 71.14 per cent. 

The BRS has ruled Telangana under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekhar (KCR) since Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh as a separate state in June 2014.
Telangana assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 12:30 pm?

According to data available on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, trends suggest a strong lead to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), with the party maintaining its strong lead on over 60 seats. The majority mark in Telangana lies at 60 seats in the 119-seat Assembly in Telangana. BRS, on the other hand, was leading on 37 seats, and the BJP was leading on nine seats.

BJP has improved its performance in the state significantly, taking a lead on nine seats in Telangana. AIMIM was leading on four seats. However, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was trailing in Karimnagar. Cricketer Mohammad Azaharuddin was leading from Jubilee Hills seat.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth was leading in Kodangal. More importantly, Revanth was also leading in Kamareddy, where he was up against Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. There is news that the Telangana Congress is making arrangements to take the winning MLAs to Banglore in a bus.


 
Telangana assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

In Telangana, political bigwigs in the fray include Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy, and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao. From the BJP the party has fielded three of its sitting MPs in the state, which include Soyam Bapu Rao, Dharmapuri Arvind, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Of the 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe and 19 for Scheduled Castes.
First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

