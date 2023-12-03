Telangana assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 9:30 am?

The counting for the Telangana election results 2023 began at 8 am on Sunday. The state is likely to have a two-way battle between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Indian National Congress (INC). Polling in the single-phase elections on November 30 saw an impressive turnout of 71.14 per cent. The BRS has ruled Telangana under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekhar (KCR) since Telangana was separated from Andhra Pradesh in June 2014.

Check our complete coverage on Telangana Assembly election result According to TV reports, the early trends suggest a strong lead to the Congress as the party was leading on 61 seats. Significantly, the majority mark in Telangana lies at 60 seats in the 119-seat Assembly in Telangana. BRS was leading on 33 seats, and the BJP was leading on 12 seats. To win the state, a party or coalition needs to win 60 or more seats.

Telangana assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

In Telangana, political bigwigs in the fray are Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy, and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao.







TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy is contesting elections against CM KCR from Kamareddy, where CM KCR has taken the lead in the early morning counting.

Of the 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe and 19 for Scheduled Castes.

The Election Commission (EC) of India announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states on October 9. Elections in Telangana were scheduled on November 30. Counting of votes is underway for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Mizoram election results will be announced on December 4, the EC said.