Counting of votes for Telangana election results 2023 began at 8 am on Sunday. After two hours of vote counting, the early trends suggest a strong lead for the Indian National Congress (INC) in Telangana. Exit polls predicted that the state will likely have a two-way battle between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Indian National Congress (INC). Polling in the single-phase elections on November 30 saw an impressive turnout of 71.14 per cent. The BRS has ruled Telangana under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekhar (KCR) since Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh as a separate state in June 2014.

Telangana assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

According to TV reports, the early trends suggest a strong lead to the Indian National Congress, with the party maintaining its strong lead of over 60 seats. Significantly, the majority mark in Telangana lies at 60 seats in the 119-seat Assembly in Telangana. BRS, on the other hand, was leading on 39 seats, and the BJP was leading on five seats. To win the state, a party or coalition needs to win 60 or more seats.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) workers have gathered outside the house of Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy to celebrate the lead in early trends.

Telangana assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

In Telangana, political bigwigs in the fray are Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy, and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao. From the BJP, the party has fielded three of its sitting MPs in the state, which include Soyam Bapu Rao, Dharmapuri Arvind, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy is contesting elections against CM KCR from Kamareddy, where CM KCR has taken the lead in the early morning counting.

Of the 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe and 19 for Scheduled Castes.