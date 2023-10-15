T'gana polls: Rajnath, other ministers to attend BJP campaign meetings

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Parshottam Rupala and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, will address BJP campaign rallies in Telangana this week for the November 30 legislative assembly polls.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be meeting with fishermen at Musheerabad and Amberpet in Hyderabad on Sunday, BJP sources said.

Rajnath Singh will take part in public meetings at Jammikunta in Huzurabad assembly segment, where sitting BJP MLA Eatala Rajender is expected to seek re-election, and at Badangpet in Maheswaram constituency on Monday.

Rupala is set to address a rally at Kalwakurthy on Monday, while Goyal will take part in an event at Jubilee Hills on October 17 evening, the sources said.