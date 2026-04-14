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Bengal SIR: Logical discrepancy not recognised term under EC, says Mamata

Addressing a public rally at Pingla in Paschim Medinipur district, Banerjee said she has not seen a 'dirty party' like the BJP

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, and the votes will be counted on May 4 (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that "logical discrepancy" under the SIR exercise is not an officially recognised term under the Election Commission framework and was selectively applied in West Bengal, unlike Bihar, to benefit the BJP.

Addressing a public rally at Pingla in Paschim Medinipur district, she said she has not seen a "dirty party" like the BJP.

The West Bengal chief minister, urging people to vote against the BJP, said, "The BJP has snatched everything from you... Voting against it would be your only way to take revenge."  The BJP is holding rallies at places that have direct railway connectivity with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar so that they can bring in people from those states to fill up the venues, she alleged.

 

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, and the votes will be counted on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mamata Banerjee Election Commission of India West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls Election Commission BJP

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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