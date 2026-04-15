From Singur to welfare: How West Bengal's poll issues evolved since 2006

As West Bengal heads into the 2026 Assembly election, the contest is centred on cash transfers, welfare promises, jobs and corruption, with both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) framing the campaign around direct economic support and governance.

But Bengal’s poll agenda did not arrive here overnight. Over the past two decades, the state’s elections have steadily moved from the industrialisation push of 2006 to the land unrest of Singur and Nandigram, then to welfare delivery, identity and employment, showing how each election has added a new layer to the political battle rather than replacing the last.

What were the core issues in 2006 Bengal elections?

The 2006 Assembly election was fought under a broad political consensus on industrialisation. The Left Front, then in power for nearly three decades, campaigned on expanding industry, attracting private investment and building special economic zones. Its agenda was reaffirmed through a big victory when it returned with 176 seats.

But the faultline that would define the next election emerged immediately after. Land acquisition in Singur and Nandigram linked to industrial projects triggered protests, and the manner in which they were dealt with created long-lasting discontent among the masses. What began as an economic policy push turned into a political rupture over land rights, displacement and state coercion.

By the end of the Left’s term in 2011, industrialisation was no longer a neutral policy goal; it had become the focal point on which the polls were fought.

How the 2011 election turn economic decline into a political issue

The 2011 election reframed the debate from industrialisation to its consequences. The TMC, in its manifesto, linked land conflicts to a broader economic argument. It pointed to declining manufacturing, lack of jobs and a rising debt burden, while promising industrial revival through smaller enterprises and public-private partnerships. It also committed to social security expansion within a defined timeline.

The campaign narrative fused three strands — land acquisition, economic stagnation and governance fatigue. 'Paribartan' became not merely a slogan, but a correction to both policy and administrative failure.

The result ended the Left’s 34-year rule, marking a structural shift in what elections in Bengal would be fought over in the coming years.

Why did welfare and fiscal stress dominate the 2016 election?

By 2016, the contest had become less about regime change and more about the TMC’s record in office, with governance and delivery at the centre of debate. The party also stressed West Bengal’s large debt burden as a constraint on public spending.

The Opposition, meanwhile, focused on corruption allegations and administrative shortcomings. The major issues around which the incumbent TMC was cornered in the polls included the Saradha scam, the Narada sting, general law and order, lack of industrial investment, and incidents like the Kaliachak violence and the flyover collapse.

Unlike 2011, this was not an election driven by a single disruptive issue. Instead, it was fought over competing claims on whether welfare delivery could offset concerns around debt and governance.

What made jobs and identity central in the 2021 election?

The 2021 election layered new issues onto an already complex mix. On the welfare-and-jobs side, the TMC’s manifesto promised five lakh jobs every year, a student credit card with a credit limit of ₹10 lakh at 4 per cent interest, and direct monthly income support for women-led households through what became one of its most politically resonant welfare pitches. These promises helped move the debate beyond general welfare delivery towards more targeted economic support and employment claims.

At the same time, the BJP sharpened the identity dimension of the election. Its 2021 Bengal manifesto promised implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the first cabinet meeting if voted to power, alongside a job guarantee of one government job per family and 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs. That meant the campaign was not only about anti-incumbency or governance, but also about citizenship, belonging and the political use of border and refugee questions.

The Election Commission’s schedule also underscored how high-stakes the contest had become: polling was held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, 2021, with counting on May 2. The length and intensity of the campaign gave space for welfare, jobs, identity, corruption and law-and-order issues to all operate at once, often with different weight across districts.

That made 2021 less a single-issue election than a layered contest. Welfare helped TMC consolidate support, while the BJP’s citizenship and infiltration plank gave the election a sharper ideological edge than in 2016. The result was a fragmented but highly polarised campaign in which economics and identity were no longer separate tracks; they were increasingly intertwined.

What do BJP and TMC manifestos promise in the 2026 election?

This time, the TMC and BJP manifestos show a clear convergence. The TMC has promised an expanded version of its flagship cash transfer scheme for women, Lakshmi Bhandar, raising annual support levels, alongside a monthly allowance for unemployed youth and continued spending on housing, healthcare and water access.

The BJP, in its manifesto, has matched this approach with its own cash-support promises, including higher monthly assistance for women, alongside commitments on salary revisions, filling government vacancies and administrative reforms. Markedly, the saffron party has promised a Uniform Civil Code within six months and strong action on infiltration and border-related illegal migration.