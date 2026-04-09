PM Modi attacks TMC over lawlessness, alleges infiltration in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the ruling TMC over alleged lawlessness and accused the ruling party of encouraging infiltration and unleashing 'maha jungleraj'.

Addressing an election rally here in Birbhum district, he alleged the Trinamool Congress' slogan of 'Maa-Mati-Manush' (mother, land, people) has become nothing more than rhetoric.

"Cottage industry has been declining in West Bengal, while the TMC has turned making crude bombs into a cottage industry," Modi said.

The Bogtui carnage of 2022, in which around 10 women and children were burnt alive in the district, bears testimony to the TMC's 'maha jungle raj', the Prime Minister asserted.

"Land grabbing by infiltrators under the TMC regime has reached dangerous proportions. Infiltrators are usurping the jobs of locals by accepting contract work for less money. They will be deported and their facilitators jailed after the BJP comes to power in Bengal," he said.

Modi charged the TMC with insulting adivasis, asserting that they have not spared even the country's President who represents the Dalit community.

Alleging that TMC stole MGNREGA funds, the PM urged the people to elect the BJP.

"We will implement the VB-G RAM G scheme in Bengal, transfer money directly to beneficiary accounts," he said.