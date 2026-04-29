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Assam elections: Exit polls predict huge win for BJP; Cong to fall short

A poll of exit polls has predicted the BJP to win around 82-92 seats in the state, while the Congress-led alliance is expected to win around 24-32 seats

Assam elections, Assam election, Election, Vote, Voting, Assam Vote

Golaghat: A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting a vote in the Assam Assembly elections, at a polling station in Bokakhat, Golaghat district, Thursday, April 9, 2026.(Photo:PTI)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

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Exit polls on Wednesday predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, with the ruling party expected to return stronger in the state than in the previous Assembly elections.
 
A poll of exit polls has predicted the BJP to win around 82-92 seats in the state, while the Congress-led alliance (Congress+) is expected to win around 24-32 seats. Other parties, including Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), may win three to six seats.
 
Axis My India’s exit poll predicted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, is expected to win 88-100 seats, while the UPA only 24-36 seats, and other parties only three seats at best.
 
 
Exit polls offer just an early indication based on limited voter feedback and can often miss the mark, so take their predictions with a pinch of salt.
 
On the other hand, People’s Pulse predicted that the NDA may win 68-72 seats, in line with the last assembly poll results, while Congress+ is likely to emerge victorious on 22-26 seats. For other parties, it predicts a win on at three to six seats.
 
JVC Exit Poll predicted a huge victory for the NDA alliance, with victory on around 88-101 seats, while Congress+ is expected to win around 22-26 seats, and other regional parties two to five seats.
 
Matrize’s exit poll also showed a similar trend, with the NDA winning around 85-95 seats, Congress and its allies around 25-32 seats. Its poll showed other parties crossing the double-digit margin, at six to 12 seats.  Polling on 126 assembly seats in Assam took place on April 9, with the voter turnout recorded at 85.91 per cent. 
 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

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