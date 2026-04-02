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West Bengal's existence at stake due to infiltration, says Amit Shah

He also accused the Mamata Banerjee regime of reducing West Bengal to a state of lawlessness when incidents of firing and bombing take place almost every day

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah addressed the rally before participating in the filing of nomination papers for the party's Bhabanipur candidate Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that infiltration has increased to such an extent that Bengal's existence is at stake.

Addressing an election rally here, he also accused the Mamata Banerjee regime of reducing West Bengal to a state of lawlessness when incidents of firing and bombing take place almost every day.

"A storm is raging everywhere in Bengal; a storm for Poriborton (change) and say goodbye to Mamata Banerjee," Shah said.

"There is corruption everywhere. There is syndicate raj everywhere. Time to usher in Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal) as dreamt by Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore, Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay and others," he said, urging the people to vote for the BJP candidates.

 

Shah addressed the rally before participating in the filing of nomination papers for the party's Bhabanipur candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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