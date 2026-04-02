West Bengal's existence at stake due to infiltration, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that infiltration has increased to such an extent that Bengal's existence is at stake.

Addressing an election rally here, he also accused the Mamata Banerjee regime of reducing West Bengal to a state of lawlessness when incidents of firing and bombing take place almost every day.

"A storm is raging everywhere in Bengal; a storm for Poriborton (change) and say goodbye to Mamata Banerjee," Shah said.

"There is corruption everywhere. There is syndicate raj everywhere. Time to usher in Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal) as dreamt by Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore, Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay and others," he said, urging the people to vote for the BJP candidates.

Shah addressed the rally before participating in the filing of nomination papers for the party's Bhabanipur candidate Suvendu Adhikari.