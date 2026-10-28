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Home / Entertainment / Udta Teer box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's movie sees dip

Udta Teer box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's movie sees dip

Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali starrer has collected ₹26 cr net in India and ₹38 cr worldwide on day 5, moving past Yami's Nayyi Navelli though weekday collections stay below the weekend

Udta Teer box office update

Udta Teer box office update

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy Udta Teer has collected ₹25.85 crore net at the Indian box office in five days. While the film surpassed the domestic collections of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Nayyi Navelli, its weekday earnings dropped after a promising opening weekend.
 
Originally scheduled for release on October 9, Udta Teer was released in theatres on October 23, 2026.

Udta Teer Day 5 Box Office Collection

On Day 5, Udta Teer earned ₹3.10 crore net in India from 5,854 shows, a 3.1% decrease from the day before. According to Sacnilk figures, the film's total net collection in India reached ₹25.85 crore, while its gross in India stands at ₹30.78 crore.
 
 
The movie made ₹1 crore in foreign theatres on Tuesday, bringing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹7.75 crore. As of now, its global gross collection stands at ₹38.53 crore. 

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Udta Teer Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 earnings for Udta Teer in India were ₹4.10 crore, and Day 2 earnings were ₹7.25 crore. Day 3 earnings increased to ₹8.20 crore, bringing its opening weekend total to ₹19.55 crore. Day 4 and Day 5 box office collection for the movie fell to ₹3.20 crore and ₹3.10 crore, respectively.
 
As a result, its net collection in India increased to ₹25.85 crore. The movie's first Tuesday collection only slightly decreased, suggesting its weekday collection was largely unchanged from Monday.
 
On Day 5, Udta Teer sold an estimated 2,55,953 tickets, bringing its total attendance to over 13.01 lakh. On Tuesday, the movie's overall occupancy was about 20%, with evening screenings outperforming early ones.

About Udta Teer

Udta Teer, written and directed by rookie Aakash Kaushik, centres on a Pakistani spy who thinks he is an Indian counterterrorism officer after losing his memory during a task. Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, and Gulshan Grover are also cast in supporting parts. Under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain backed Udta Teer. Sachin-Jigar composed the music for the movie, and Sunil Patel and Harshvir Oberoi handled the cinematography. 
 

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Topics : Indian Box Office Bollywood box office Bollywood

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 4:52 PM IST