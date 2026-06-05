OTT releases this week: Dhurandhar 2, Office Romance, Gullak 5 and more

The first week of June brings a packed slate of OTT releases across genres, including spy thrillers, family dramas, romantic comedies and documentaries. Whether you're looking for a binge-worthy series or a weekend movie watch, major streaming platforms have several new titles lined up.

Headlining this week's releases are Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, and the fifth season of the popular family drama Gullak. Viewers can also look forward to a workplace rom-com led by Jennifer Lopez, a drama exploring the lure of quick riches, and a Malayalam spy thriller featuring some of the industry's biggest names.

Top 5 OTT releases this week to watch this weekend

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

· Release Date: June 4th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix / JioHotstar

· Genre: Spy Thriller, Crime

· Cast: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal

This film, directed by Aditya Dhar, will follow Jaskirat Singh Rangi as Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), known as Sher-e-Baloch, continuing the events from Part 1. Additionally, the story will start with Jaskirat's history and examine the terrible events that resulted in his parents' deaths.

The movie will focus on Hamza's position in the high-stakes game, where he must find a way to exact retribution for the terror acts of 26/11, infiltrate the current syndicate, and deal with the changing dynamics brought on by power. The action keeps the audience on the edge of their seats during the most horrific scenes.

Office Romance

· Release Date: June 5th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Romance, Comedy

· Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin

ALSO READ: Peddi box office collection Day 1: Ram Charan film crosses 100 cr globally The protagonist of this romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez is Jackie, the president and CEO of Air Cruz, who maintains a stringent anti-fraternization policy.

But when she falls in love with the recently hired young lawyer, things take a different turn. The two must now conceal their relationship to avoid defying the CEO's directive. The scenes are humorous and offer a delicate blend of comedy and romance.

The Pyramid Scheme

· Release Date: June 5th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

· Genre: Drama

· Cast: Paramvir Cheema, Ravir Shorey, Ashish Raghav, Anjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry

Shreyansh Pandey produced the series, which centers on an anxious young man who, in his quest for success and quick money, gets entangled in a failing marketing campaign.

The plot explores three main themes: greed, trust, and social standing. The scenes should be quite intriguing because of the strong plot and excellent cast.

Patriot

· Release Date: June 5th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Zee 5

· Genre: Spy Thriller

· Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara

One of the most eagerly awaited Malayalam spy thrillers, Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, centers on intelligence officers and whistleblowers who start an inquiry to find an illicit cyber-surveillance operation that soon reveals a significant political conspiracy. The movie looks at issues like data security, government overreach, and opposition to widespread surveillance.

Gullak Season 5

· Release Date: June 5th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Sony LIV

· Genre: Family Drama

· Cast: Jameel Khan, Anant V Joshi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar

The plot of Gullak Season 5, which will return, will examine the stresses faced by middle-class families. New digital realities and increased obligations will be the main themes of this season.

The Mishra family will thereafter continue to follow their middle-class paths while navigating the shifting family dynamics.